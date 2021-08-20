Compound Price Reaches $471.51 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $253.76 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $471.51 or 0.00972853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,478,875 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.