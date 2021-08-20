Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price reduced by Barclays from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a na rating on the stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Computer Modelling Group to a market perform rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

CMG stock opened at C$4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.73. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of C$324.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2493842 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.