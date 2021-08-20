Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CFO Sells $23,957.12 in Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CFO Marc A. Becker sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $23,957.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,067 shares in the company, valued at $210,139.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $3.19 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 174.60%. On average, analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,453,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 91,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNCE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

