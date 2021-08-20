Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

BBCP opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $463.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 59,326 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 59,107 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.