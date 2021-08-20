Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Conformis stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.72. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $254.77 million, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 112.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

