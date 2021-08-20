Contrasting agilon health (NYSE:AGL) & BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for agilon health and BioRestorative Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

agilon health presently has a consensus target price of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 20.77%. Given agilon health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares agilon health and BioRestorative Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 10.99 -$60.05 million N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies $80,000.00 150.79 -$11.27 million N/A N/A

BioRestorative Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies -28,079.71% N/A -698.83%

Summary

agilon health beats BioRestorative Therapies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 that has completed Phase 1 clinical trials is a product formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate, which is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (BAT). In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, New York.

