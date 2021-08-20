Contrasting O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) & Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of O-I Glass shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of O-I Glass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares O-I Glass and Stevanato Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O-I Glass $6.09 billion 0.37 $249.00 million $1.22 11.69 Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

O-I Glass has higher revenue and earnings than Stevanato Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for O-I Glass and Stevanato Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O-I Glass 2 3 3 0 2.13 Stevanato Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

O-I Glass presently has a consensus price target of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. Stevanato Group has a consensus price target of $25.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.37%. Given Stevanato Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stevanato Group is more favorable than O-I Glass.

Profitability

This table compares O-I Glass and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O-I Glass 5.10% 76.08% 3.09% Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

O-I Glass beats Stevanato Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc. engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

