Contrasting Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) & Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Owlet alerts:

This table compares Owlet and Trimble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A N/A N/A Trimble 15.01% 15.69% 8.33%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Owlet and Trimble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Trimble 0 2 4 0 2.67

Owlet currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.21%. Trimble has a consensus price target of $65.33, indicating a potential downside of 26.90%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Trimble.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Owlet and Trimble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A Trimble $3.15 billion 7.14 $389.90 million $1.97 45.37

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Trimble shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Trimble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trimble beats Owlet on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades. The Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products, and geographic information systems. The Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services, such as guidance and positioning systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions. This segment also provides manual and automated navigation guidance for tractors and other farm equipment; solutions to automate application of pesticide and seeding; water solutions; and agricultural software. The Transportation segment offers solutions for long haul trucking and freight shipper markets; mobility solutions, including route management, safety and compliance, end-to-end vehicle management, video intelligence, and supply chain communications; and fleet and transportation management systems, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution under Trimble brand name. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.