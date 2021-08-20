Contrasting Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) & Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Travel + Leisure and Wynn Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wynn Resorts 1 8 7 0 2.38

Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus target price of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.70%. Wynn Resorts has a consensus target price of $112.71, indicating a potential upside of 27.10%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Wynn Resorts.

Volatility and Risk

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Resorts has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Wynn Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 1.96 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -52.24 Wynn Resorts $2.10 billion 4.89 -$2.07 billion ($19.18) -4.62

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Wynn Resorts. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wynn Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Wynn Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92% Wynn Resorts -51.94% N/A -10.44%

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Wynn Resorts on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

