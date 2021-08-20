Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

