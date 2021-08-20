Cormark Boosts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$54.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial raised their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.20.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$36.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$981.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.81. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$15.09 and a 12 month high of C$43.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

