Cormark Comments on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FR. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$15.03 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$12.48 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 45.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,800. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.25, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,925,875. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,640 and sold 65,000 shares valued at $1,435,000.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.