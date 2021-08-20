Cormark Lowers Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Price Target to C$3.00

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

TXP opened at C$1.34 on Monday. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$282.38 million and a P/E ratio of -67.00.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$141,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,612,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,192,790.56. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$606,425.36. Insiders have sold 235,500 shares of company stock worth $333,405 in the last quarter.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.