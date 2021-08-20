Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Decreased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 533.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 325,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 274,463 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

NYSE CTVA opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.56. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

