CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Maxim Shishin Sells 600 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $91,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CRVL stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $163.00.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
