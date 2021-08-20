CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Maxim Shishin Sells 600 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $91,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $163.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

