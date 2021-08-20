Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $457.36. 58,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $414.51. The stock has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $455.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

