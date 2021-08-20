CoTrader (COT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 29.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 58.5% against the dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $868,422.28 and $8,670.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.22 or 0.00876555 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00109910 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

