Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CAO Michael Parker Sells 50,000 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,164,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,604. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.74. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.