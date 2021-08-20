Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,941. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

