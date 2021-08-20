Covenant Partners LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,637 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:TAK traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,329. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

