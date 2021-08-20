Covenant Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Switch by 10.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $23.67. 2,619,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,321,321.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,579,037 shares of company stock worth $32,579,388. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWCH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

