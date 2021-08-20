Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 632,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.57. 265,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,811. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.69. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $451,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,468. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.