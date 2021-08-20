Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Sets New 1-Year High at $581.91

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $581.91 and last traded at $581.91, with a volume of 4128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $575.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.91. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total transaction of $135,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,850 shares of company stock worth $53,765,418 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.