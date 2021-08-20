Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $2.98

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.90. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 85,191 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,732,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 599,094 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 649,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

