Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.86.

Cricut stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.48. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,953,787 shares of company stock worth $118,153,793.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

