CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,165. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.17.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

