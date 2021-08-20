Critical Survey: Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) vs. California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Darden Restaurants and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 5 22 0 2.81 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $155.22, indicating a potential upside of 13.50%. Given Darden Restaurants’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 8.74% 22.25% 5.62% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Darden Restaurants and California Beach Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $7.20 billion 2.48 $629.30 million $4.31 31.73 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

