Critical Survey: Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) & ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Insulet has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Insulet and ICU Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 6 7 0 2.54 ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insulet presently has a consensus target price of $283.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.84%. ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $222.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.50%. Given ICU Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Insulet.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet -3.06% 0.21% 0.06% ICU Medical 8.07% 8.67% 7.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insulet and ICU Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $904.40 million 22.45 $6.80 million $0.10 2,948.10 ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.27 $86.87 million $6.13 31.98

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Insulet. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Insulet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Insulet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

