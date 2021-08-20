Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Update

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $197.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38.
Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.
Crown Castle International Company Profile
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
