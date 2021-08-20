Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 68.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 71.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

NYSE:CCI opened at $197.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

