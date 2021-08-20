CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CS Disco’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

LAW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $54.16 on Monday. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

