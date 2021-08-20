CSFB Analysts Give Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) a C$26.00 Price Target

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) received a C$26.00 price objective from stock analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.13.

Shares of INE opened at C$19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.30. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.37 and a 12-month high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

