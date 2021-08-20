Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $10,115,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 379,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 338.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 319,364 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 539,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 298,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.31. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $973.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.93.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

