Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Vera Bradley worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of VRA stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 22,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $254,546.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 13,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $138,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,929,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,210. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.