Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 153.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 544,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $827.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

DHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

