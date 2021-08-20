Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 8.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 8.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 71.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.11 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

