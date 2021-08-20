Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $162,000 in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Dawson James raised their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

