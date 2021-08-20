Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $201,000 in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 203,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after buying an additional 144,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $86.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $988.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.14. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

