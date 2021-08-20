Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 66,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextDecade by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,606 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NextDecade by 108.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in NextDecade by 326.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEXT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NEXT opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

