cVault.finance Market Capitalization Hits $78.73 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $78.73 million and approximately $137,393.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $7,873.46 or 0.16809151 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.49 or 0.00869955 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00048032 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

CORE is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.