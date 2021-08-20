CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 481,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,211,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 46.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $84.23 on Friday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

