CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Shares of CBAY opened at $3.49 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $240.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

