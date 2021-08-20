CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 186.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.