CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBAY. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.36.

CBAY opened at $3.49 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 74,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 56,742 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

