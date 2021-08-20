DAFI Protocol Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $13.34 million and $640,005.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00866804 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00109826 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol (CRYPTO:DAFI) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,078,024 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

