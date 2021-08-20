Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Daimler alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.38.

DDAIF opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.97. The company has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. Daimler has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.39 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daimler (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.