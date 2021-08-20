Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MIELY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

MIELY stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

