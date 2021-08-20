Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.19.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

