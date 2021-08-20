Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 30.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,270,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Shares of RTX opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,064 shares of company stock worth $5,977,253. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

