Dakota Wealth Management Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.34% of Globis Acquisition worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,414,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Globis Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,241,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,954,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,587,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLAQ opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.50.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

